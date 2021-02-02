Newscrypto (NWC) Market Cap Achieves $18.86 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000568 BTC on major exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $18.86 million and approximately $744,706.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00144117 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00067005 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00258303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00064845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00037620 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic.

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

Newscrypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

