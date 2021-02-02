Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will report $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $119.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,440. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.65. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $130.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $495,350.00. Insiders have sold a total of 69,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,283,547 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,270,000 after purchasing an additional 68,263 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,812,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

