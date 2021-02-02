NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Trading 5.9% Higher

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.89 and last traded at $26.92. 241,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 434,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. As a group, analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $732,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,375 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 455.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

