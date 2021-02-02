NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 237.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after buying an additional 764,076 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in NIKE by 32.6% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $296,467,000 after buying an additional 580,158 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 11.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $646,441,000 after buying an additional 508,255 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in NIKE by 5,779.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,634,000 after buying an additional 435,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.28. The stock had a trading volume of 305,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,508. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $219.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.