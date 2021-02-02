Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $82.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.07. The company has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nintendo will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 247.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Nintendo in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

