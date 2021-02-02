Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,227 shares of company stock worth $56,860. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.87.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.