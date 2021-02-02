Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Stepan worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Stepan by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stepan news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $1,474,211.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,379.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCL opened at $118.97 on Tuesday. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $131.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

