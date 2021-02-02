Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on February 12th

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

NBLX opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 3.46.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.17). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noble Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

