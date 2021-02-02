Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Short Interest Update

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the December 31st total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 938.0 days.

Shares of NMEHF stock remained flat at $$21.89 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74. Nomura Real Estate has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $21.89.

About Nomura Real Estate

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, and hotels; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; provides asset management services for real estate securitization, including REITs and private placement funds and securities funds; and provides real estate brokerage and consulting, insurance agency, and real estate information Website management services.

