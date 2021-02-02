Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) PT Lowered to $3.00

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 326.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

