Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,014 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after purchasing an additional 752,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,121,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $240,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,725 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 690,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 589,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $126,250,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $258.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.48.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

