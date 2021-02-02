Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.25%.

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $207.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, Director David G. Wight sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $65,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Swalling purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $219,983.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

