Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.25%.

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $207.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, Director David G. Wight sold 2,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $65,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Swalling purchased 800 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $219,983.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

