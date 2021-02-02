Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd.

Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Northwest Bancshares has a payout ratio of 79.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $111,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,825.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

