Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Up 21.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) was up 21.4% on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $223.00 to $334.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Novavax traded as high as $276.00 and last traded at $268.30. Approximately 13,881,903 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 5,703,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.94.

NVAX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Novavax from $211.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.69.

In other news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $62,830.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,575.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,419,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,204,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 952.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.65 and a 200-day moving average of $118.43.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($5.57). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. Novavax’s revenue was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

