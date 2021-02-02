NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.06 Million

Equities analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to post sales of $143.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.00 million. NovoCure reported sales of $99.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $492.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $486.10 million to $494.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $572.65 million, with estimates ranging from $559.53 million to $588.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NovoCure.

NVCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their target price on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $11.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.68. 8,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,027. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.77. NovoCure has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $182.74. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 919.84 and a beta of 1.29.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 382.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 982.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after buying an additional 409,159 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

