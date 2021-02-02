NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Up 5.2%

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.75. 1,094,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,416,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNOW. Stephens began coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $957.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.28 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NOW by 14,729.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 1,946,551 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in NOW by 4,964.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 186,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 183,152 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NOW by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in NOW by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

