NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.98

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.98 and last traded at $42.93, with a volume of 20605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.23.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 11,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 103,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 528,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,855,000 after purchasing an additional 99,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

