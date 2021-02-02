NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Trading Up 36.9%

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)’s stock price was up 36.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 15,386,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 562% from the average daily volume of 2,325,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $18.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. NTN Buzztime had a negative net margin of 61.42% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter.

About NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

