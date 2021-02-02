Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Short Interest Update

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,300 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

NYSE NUS traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $59.04. The company had a trading volume of 231,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,372. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $59.71.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $317,068.00. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $202,085.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,900.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,593 shares of company stock worth $3,170,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

