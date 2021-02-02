Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Up 84.8% in January

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the December 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. 140166 lowered shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

