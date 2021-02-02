Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a growth of 82.7% from the December 31st total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

