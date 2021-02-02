Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:NEA opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $15.18.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.