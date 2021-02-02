Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:JLS traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,642. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $22.87.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 460.4% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 39,168 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,113,000.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.