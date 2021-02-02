Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NJV)

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NJV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89.

About Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.

