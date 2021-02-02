Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:NQP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,777. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

