Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

JPC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.27. 233,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,607. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

