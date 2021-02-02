Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0595 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,830. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

