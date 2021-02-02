Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NXP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. 67,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,522. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.