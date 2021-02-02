Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 662,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after buying an additional 89,365 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 29.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 61,670 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 358,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 370,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the period.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 83,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,171. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $24.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

