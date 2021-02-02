nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives $28.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in nVent Electric by 4.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in nVent Electric by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in nVent Electric by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in nVent Electric by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -77.21 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

