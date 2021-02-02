NWF Group plc (NWF.L) (LON:NWF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $196.22

NWF Group plc (NWF.L) (LON:NWF)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $196.22 and traded as low as $186.00. NWF Group plc (NWF.L) shares last traded at $190.00, with a volume of 15,430 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group plc (NWF.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 194.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 196.22. The company has a market cap of £92.72 million and a P/E ratio of 10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other NWF Group plc (NWF.L) news, insider David Stewart Downie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total transaction of £20,600 ($26,914.03).

NWF Group plc Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

