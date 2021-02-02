NWF Group plc (NWF.L) Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:NWF)

NWF Group plc (NWF.L) (LON:NWF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NWF opened at GBX 189.25 ($2.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £92.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94. NWF Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218 ($2.85). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 194.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 196.22.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group plc (NWF.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other NWF Group plc (NWF.L) news, insider David Stewart Downie acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,868.83).

NWF Group plc (NWF.L) Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

