NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Announces Earnings Results

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $1.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $171.53 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $182.55. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of -323.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Loop Capital increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

In related news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $1,895,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $444,347.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,393 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,085.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,128 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,012 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

