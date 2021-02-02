NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Up 6.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $142.00 to $168.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. NXP Semiconductors traded as high as $172.44 and last traded at $171.53. 4,921,341 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 2,757,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.47.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $1,895,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,128 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,012. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.27 and its 200-day moving average is $141.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

