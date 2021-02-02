Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives $64.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSH. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,796,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,474,250 shares of company stock valued at $67,815,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,729,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

