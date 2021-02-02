Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

OMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th.

Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $479.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.74 and a beta of 2.87. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%. Equities analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 48,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

