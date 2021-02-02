Ocean Capital Management LLC Acquires 220 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.0% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $381,918,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $492,232,000 after purchasing an additional 321,008 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 876,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $307,224,000 after purchasing an additional 305,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 597,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,461,000 after purchasing an additional 213,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.89. 116,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,680. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.