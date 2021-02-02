Ocean Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,255 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for 1.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 25.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 540 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,267 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.0% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 35.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.45. 73,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.37. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,827,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,901 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

