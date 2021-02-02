Ocean Capital Management LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.95.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $19,593,627.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 441,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,054,334.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,364,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock worth $84,345,996 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.41. The stock had a trading volume of 717,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,512,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $56.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

