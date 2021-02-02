Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) Short Interest Down 39.7% in January

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the December 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Separately, Danske cut Ocean Yield ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Ocean Yield ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OYIEF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.87. 358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. Ocean Yield ASA has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

About Ocean Yield ASA

Ocean Yield ASA, a ship owning company, invests in vessels on long-term charters in Norway. It operates through FPSO, Other Oil Service, Car Carriers, Container Vessels, Tankers, and Other Shipping segments. The company has a portfolio of 69 vessels in 8 various shipping segments chartered to counterparties that operate within shipping and oil-service.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Yield ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Yield ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.