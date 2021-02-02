OceanEx Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $116,140.00 (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $116,140.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OceanEx Token token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00047685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00144183 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00066989 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00259784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00065427 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00037805 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 tokens. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx. The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Token Trading

OceanEx Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

