Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.73

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 406851719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OCGN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $528.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.56.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ocugen by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

