Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Shares of OMCL opened at $122.04 on Tuesday. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 140.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.07.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $1,580,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,899.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $4,949,164. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

