Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $122.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 140.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMCL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price objective on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $1,580,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,899.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $4,949,164 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.