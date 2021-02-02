Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.085-1.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Omnicell also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.40-3.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMCL. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.00.

OMCL stock opened at $122.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.28, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.07. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $128.41.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.34. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,944.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $4,949,164. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

