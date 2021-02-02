Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.64-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $243-248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.1 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.40-3.60 EPS.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $122.04 on Tuesday. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.28, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.33 and a 200-day moving average of $91.07.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.34. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $1,580,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,899.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,654 shares of company stock worth $4,949,164 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

