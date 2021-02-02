ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.70. 168,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,264,551. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $39.43.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $2,682,836.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,024,848.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ON shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.