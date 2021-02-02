ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Shares of ON opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $39.43.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $219,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

