OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) – Analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for OneSpan in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for OneSpan’s FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneSpan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.62 million, a PE ratio of 584.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. OneSpan has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $9,198,161.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,297,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.